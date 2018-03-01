Obiri Boahen Talks Too Much - Gen. Mosquito

Mr.Johnson Asiedu Nketia Related Stories The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has a bleak future in politics.



According to him, he cannot continue to do politics with lies and untruth statements.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, General Mosquitoe as he is popularly known said that Obiri Boahen claims he had to lie to get some information from someone in his leaked audio as he admitted to certain statements he made in the audio.



"You cannot to politics like this, I told Obiri Boahen that he talks too much. And when you do this, you will be ending your political career.



"I even remember he even changed his name at the University to Adu Boahen just to receive favours and you know that is not nice. As a politician, you need to have a clean name", he added.



The Deputy NPP General Secretary is clearly heard saying in a leaked audio that the Presidency gifted the party ¢50 billion in support of the organizing of the party's 2017 National Annual Delegates Conference held at Cape Coast last August.



The governing party, in response, issued a press statement signed by the Acting General Secretary, John Boadu, insisting "no such thing happened and that, the claims are a palpable falsehood".



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has however, dragged Nana Obiri Boahen before the party's Steering Committee following damning revelations of a leaked audio conversation between the Deputy General Secretary and an activist of the opposition party, Kwaku Skirt, which went viral on Tuesday; even though the governing party considered the contents as "baseless" and "palpable" falsehoods.



No Office, Car & Monthly Salary?



Nana Obiri Boahen, in that recorded conversation, lamented how unfairly he was being treated as an official of the governing party, while his colleagues are supposedly grabbing and making gains from the party’s incumbency.









