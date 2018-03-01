'Di Wo Fi Asem' - Minority Tells Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The Minority in Parliament has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce his foreign travels, diplomatic relations and concentrate on fighting armed robbery in Ghana than promising to help the United States of America (USA) fight terrorism.



President Akufo-Addo at his meeting with governors in the USA on Sunday pledged Ghana’s commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the USA in the fight against terrorism and the promotion of fundamental human rights on the African continent and across the globe.



But in a radio interview with Accra based Class FM on Thursday, the Minority Spokesperson on Communications, A.B.A. Fuseini said President Akufo-Addo’s pledge is laughable and admonished the President to channel his energies towards fighting local crime to make Ghanaians feel safe.



“…even our own domestic armed robberies, the number one thing that Ghanaians are crying about, run away anarchy in the country, lawlessness in Ghana, today Ghanaians cannot sleep, Ghanaians' security has been compromised, people are complaining all over, armed robbers are sacking and killing people all over the place, you [Akufo-Addo] have not finished that one and you are going to help America to fight terrorism,” he told the radio station’s Parliamentary correspondent.



“My brother it is enough to say that everybody can cooperate in the fight against terrorism but don’t go and tell them as if Ghana has the capacity to help them when even on our own shores, our own domestic crime is souring into the high heavens …charity begins at home, you haven’t finished with Peter, you are going to ask Paul to come and join the fight.



“Let us do our own thing first, you must first catch the madman before talking about shaving him."



Alhaji Fuseini who is also MP for Sagnarigu in the Northern region urged President Akufo-Addo to deal with the “souring domestic crime” before “going to give promises to America.”