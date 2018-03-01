‘Let’s Hope Robberies Not Politically Motivated’ - Rawlings

Related Stories Former President Jerry John Rawlings has asked the state security to confront the armed robbery incidents that have saddled the nation lately with utmost confidence and professionalism.



On Wednesday, 28 February 2018, a Lebanese businessman was shot and killed by robbers after he had withdrawn GHS200,000 from the bank. The robbers bolted with the money.



A day before that some armed robbers stormed Royal Motors in Accra in broad day light and made away with some GHS8000. It followed the arrest of nine suspected robbers in connection with raids at several forex bureaus at Spintex in Accra.



In a tweet on Thursday, 1 March, Mr Rawlings said: “Confront this menace with utmost confidence and professionalism while ensuring that no one, high or low takes advantage of our vulnerabilities.”



“Let us hope the recent robbery and killings is downright plain robbery and not a politically motivated action from within or without, calculated to undermine those in charge of the security machinery in order to pave the way for certain parochial ambitions.”



Meanwhile, the government has said it will deploy some military personnel to help the police fight robbers in the capital.



This was disclosed by the Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong on the EBS.



Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has also indicated that government will acquire helicopters and drones to assist in fighting crime.





