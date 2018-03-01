Related Stories The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu has embarked on a shake up of the service in the wake of the rising spate of robberies and general state of insecurity that has gripped the country.



ACP Dr Sayibu Pabi Garibu of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau, is now the Director, National Operations.



According to a statement signed by the Director General, Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu and sighted by Peacefmonline.com, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Police Operations has been moved to head the Research and Planning Department of the Ghana Police Service; a position previously held by COP Nathan Kofi Boakye last year.



Interestingly, Mr Boakye, - who experienced his second transfer since the change of government, having been moved from the Ashanti Region as the Regional Commander to the Police headquarters as Director General Research/Planning in February 2017, and later appointed Director General of the PIPS Bureau - is not named in the list of new command positions.



COP Dampare, one of Ghana’s most respected and celebrated police officers, is to be replaced by the Eastern Regional Commander DCOP Simon Afeku, whilst COP Christian Tetteh Yohonu becomes Director General, Police Intelligence.



Though it is unclear reasons for the latest reshuffle, it comes at a time when the police service has been severely tongue-lashed following an increase in the spate of robbery cases across the country.



COP Dampare was formerly in charge of ICT at the Police Headquarters before he was made Director General of Police Operations in July 2017.



Prior to his appointment to the ICT department, he was the head of the Police Command and Staff College at Winneba in the Central Region, a position he took after he was transferred as the Accra Police Commander in May 2016, prior to the elections.



His reassignment comes at a time when some Ghanaians on social media have called on the government to sack the Interior Minister and the IGP for failing to ensure the protection of the citizenry.



