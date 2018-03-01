Any Police Officer Tired of Akufo-Addo's Administration Should Resign - Kokofu

Related Stories Former NPP Member of Parliament for Bantama cnstituency, Henry Kokofu has impressed upon the Inspector General of Police to begin to winnow the Ghana Police Service.



Kwabena Kokofu has asked the IGP and the leadership of the Police Service to do this exercise in order to have patriotic security personnel readily available to combat crime in the country.



His call comes on the heels of rampant armed robberies in the country’s capital city – Accra – where residents have witnessed banks and cars being robbed in broad daylight.



Recently, a Lebanese was shot and killed in his car, and the armed robbers bolting away with his money worth GHc 200,000. An additional two people were also shot in a recent attack on a finance institution.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kokofu called on the security agencies to act swiftly to prevent these robberies and any other criminal activities, and further ensure the safety of Ghanaians.



He however feared it may be sabotage from certain persons within the security services to make the Akufo-Addo administration unpopular and earn a bad name.



The NPP former MP stated emphatically that if any Police officer is tired of working under the administration of President Akufo-Addo, he or she should hand over his or her badge and go back home.



“Any person in the Police force, even he/she has worked for 30 years, 40 years, 10 years, 5 years and the person feels he/she cannot work wholeheartedly under President Akufo-Addo should stop and go home or the IGP should search for such people and send them back home”, he stressed.



He also called on the government not to pay lip service to the fight against crime, saying I cannot sit here and complain to Ghanaians. We need to act”



