47 Constituency Chairmen Declare Strong Support For Wontumi

Related Stories As members of the New Patriotic Party prepare to elect regional executives of the party, a team of 47 (forty seven) constituency chairmen from the Ashanti Region, have come out to declare their unflinching support for Mr. Benard Antwi-Boasiako.



The move is to drive home the message that majority of the chairmen from the various constituencies within the Ashanti Region, appreciate what Mr. Benard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi has done for party since he was voted into office as Regional Chairman.



Led by Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who is the constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre and also the leader of the Ashanti Regional NPP Constituency Chairmen's Association, he explains that maintaining the incumbent regional chairman would push other executives to give their maximum best to the party.



For this reason, he indicated that delegates from the Ashanti Regional are unlikely to change their Regional Chairman and could state on authority that Chairman Wontumi, has already captured the hearts of 47 constituency chairmen who would be voting for him on election day.



“We have worked with Chairman Wontumi for sometime and we know the kind of hardworker he is. This was evident in the 2016 general elections and for such a special man to lead the party in the Ashanti Region, we would simply vote to maintain him. We won’t change him and those who intend to contest him should do so, but they should also bear in mind they won’t win”, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah said to Peacefmonline.com.