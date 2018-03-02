‘Ghana Not Safe Under Akufo-Addo’

Related Stories Ghana is not safe under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Minority spokesperson on Defence and Interior, James Agalga has said.



His statement is in reaction to the recent surge in crime, especially, armed robbery in the country.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, 2 March 2018, the former Deputy Minister for the Interior said: “Ghana under president Akufo-Addo is not a safe place to be. The president appears to care less about the unlawful activities of pro NPP vigilante groups. He failed to act at the very onset of his administration when a police officer was assaulted at the presidency.



“In the mist of these extremely frightening security situations, the president prefers to globe trot and rub shoulders with world leaders and deliver speeches of doubtful importance and is yet to utter a word of comfort to scared Ghanaians.



“It is almost as if Ghana has no leader. All this is happening at a time president Akufo-Addo has set up the most heavily populated security architecture comprising National Security Minister, Minister in charge of National Security, Minister of Interior, Minister of Defence, National Security Advisor, National Security Coordinator, Director of Presidential Security, Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff, Director of BNI, Director of Defence Intelligence, Director of Research amongst others.”



Meanwhile government says the country is safe.



Vice Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Collins Owusu Amankwah, said the cases of crime are exaggerated.



“As it stands now, I want to put it on record that Ghana is safe under this current administration. Ghana is safe and people are going about their normal duties and why must it be described that we are in a state of insecurity as if it is a failed state. Ghana is not like Afghanistan,” the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North Constituency told Class News on Thursday, 1 March 2018.





