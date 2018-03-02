Sack NPP Govt – Minority

Related Stories The Minority in Parliament has called on Ghanaians to "sack" the Akufo-Addo government instead of the persistent calls for the sacking or resignation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, in the wake of increased crime in the country.



At a press conference on Friday, 2 March 2018, the Minority spokesperson on Interior, James Agalga, said after a series of daring daylight robberies, President Nana Akufo-Addo's government should be held to task.



"...Those of you calling for the IGP to be sacked, you should be calling for the NPP as a whole to be sacked including the Vice-President," he said.



Mr Agalga emphasised that Ghana is not safe under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



“Ghana under President Akufo-Addo is not a safe place to be. The president appears to care less about the unlawful activities of pro-NPP vigilante groups. He failed to act at the very outset of his administration when a police officer was assaulted at the presidency.



“In the midst of these extremely frightening security situations, the president prefers to globetrot and rub shoulders with world leaders and deliver speeches of doubtful importance and is yet to utter a word of comfort to scared Ghanaians.



“It is almost as if Ghana has no leader. All this is happening at a time President Akufo-Addo has set up the most heavily populated security architecture comprising National Security Minister, Minister in charge of National Security, Minister of Interior, Minister of Defence, National Security Advisor, National Security Coordinator, Director of Presidential Security, Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff, Director of BNI, Director of Defence Intelligence, Director of Research amongst others,” he stated.



Meanwhile, government says the country is safe.







