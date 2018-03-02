NPP Sidelining Kofi Boakye – Minority

Related Stories Minority in Parliament has accused the NPP Government of sidelining the Former Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP Nathan Kofi Boakye in the fight against crime amidst the recent armed robbery cases recorded in the country.



According to the Minority, due to extreme political partisanship, officers who can help solve the armed robbery menace have been relegated to the background.



Minority MP for Sagnarigu constituency, A.BA. Fuseini said: "because of the extreme partisanship, the NPP is going with these matters there are competent people who they can rely on to help but they have sidelined them at least let's mention COP Kofi Boakye everybody knows he is competence where ever he has gone."



He believed that the increase in crime is a national crisis and the need for every human resource that can help solve the problem to be utilized. "This is a national crisis that we need every talent every human resource that can help us achieve results."



Speaking at a press conference Friday, the Minority spokesperson on Interior, James Agalga, said the deployment of the military to support the effort of the police in the fight against crime is not new but rather the police service should be resourced and personnel motivated to do the work.



"This is not the first time we are deploying the military alongside the police we have joint military police patrol so if you are telling us today that the panacea for this crisis is the deployment of joint military police patrol you are telling us nothing new..."



The military has been deployed by government to support the effort of the Ghana Police Service in the fight against the recent increase in armed robbery cases in the country especially the capital Accra.



The Information Minister Mustapha Hamid in a press briefing said the decision was arrived at after Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia called an emergency meeting with top security officials on Thursday following the increased crime wave.



Mr. Hamid said the ongoing operation ‘Calm Life’ aimed at combating criminal activities in all parts, “has been enhanced with immediate effect.”



The Ghana Police Service has announced a major restructuring of the various positions held by senior police officers following the recent spate of armed robbery attacks in the country.



The shakeup carried out by the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu has seen Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Police Operations, being reassigned to head the Research and Planning Department.