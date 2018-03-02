NPP must Take Over Western Region - Kempes

Related Stories "The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no option than to dominate political affairs and take over all the parliamentary seats in Western Region in 20-20," that is the position of Charles Cobbina, an aspiring Second Regional Vice Chairman of the party.



Speaking in an interview with journalists in Takoradi, the aspirant who appears motivated as the leading contender in the Second Vice race, said the region has to deliver the next general elections to the party.



"Check the records, the contribution of the Western Region has always influenced the outcome of the national elections, making it one of the swing regions. This time, we must consolidate the gains made and completely take over the region," he said.



Explaining how this is going to be done, the experienced social entrepreneur said those who have sacrificed for the party must be recognized through an award scheme.



"Take someone like Kwesi Tawiah, the Ahanta West Constituency Organizer, he has been an executive for this great party consecutively for twenty-five years. I have plans to push for such stalwarts to be recognized and awarded handsomely to motivate others to serve. That way, we can always build the committed support base and the required structures for our party to improve its fortunes electorally "



According to Charles Cobbina who is popularly known as Kempes among party members, youth empowerment within the party would also be sustained and enhanced to expand the frontiers of youth activism in the party.



"They are the livewire of our party and we need to recognise that," he said



Addressing the issue of internal differences before, during and after every internal election, he said elected executives ought to embrace uncompromising unity talks to reconcile feuding factions and run the party with a united front



"Unity is key, we do not have any option or luxury than to close our ranks, collaborate effectively to guide the internal democratic principles we have built. We are, and would remain the livewire of our country's democracy "



Currently the NPP has majority of the parliamentary seats in Western Western Region following the successful outcome of the 2016 general elections, but the NPP kingpin says, the aim of Tom- Dick and Harry in NPP is to assist the party to sweep all the seats and make the NPP the most dominant political force in Western Region.



He said the desire to accomplish all the aforementioned would be determined by the outcome of the next regional executive elections just a few days away.



"I am committed to facilitating the actualization of these beautiful ideas. I am a team player and would always be one who is willing and battle ready to work assiduously with other elected executives to achieve the goals set by the party"



To this end, he advised members of the governing party to show love and democratic commitment to the ideals and principles of the NPP. "I shall urge/ motivate the New Regional Executive to institute an annual event to commemorate fallen Western NPP heroes like the late Stephen Krakue, Quansah, Kukrudu Blay, Mr Offoegbu, Mrs Gladys Asmah, Lawyer Duah and others.



He again urged them to select good leaders including him as the second regional vice chairman to champion the course of the region and create the voice required to make the region one of the best in terms of development of welfare matters, and general condition of service for members of the party.



"I will stand in any time, anywhere for the welfare of members. When it matters most for our gallant soldiers at the grassroots, I would speak for them, this is because they are the umbilical cord of the party. They are the pivot around which the party revolves, period" he concluded."