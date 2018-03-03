Armed Robbery Attacks: Murtala, Agalga Blame Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The spate of armed robbery attacks in the country has become very alarming, creating insecurity in the country.



Former Deputy Trades and Industry Minister in the erstwhile Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Murtala Mohammed says it will be wrong for the ruling government to be blamed for those attacks.



However, he feels the Akufo-Addo led government ‘perfected armed robbery’.



Contributing to the spate of armed robbery in the country during a panel discussion on Radio Gold, Saturday, the former Member of Parliament for Nanton said: “violence and armed robbery didn’t start under Akufo-Addo; but his administration has perfected armed-robbery. One thing I want his Excellency the President to know is that his government will be remembered as the most dangerous governance ever perpetrated on the people of this country…we are not living in normal times…”



Meanwhile, James Agalga, the Member of Parliament for the Bulsa North constituency in the Upper East region says President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should be blamed for the insecurity in the country because.



He claims the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service, David Asante-Apeatu who is being called to resign because of recent happenings should stay put because he has done nothing wrong.



“…the failure is at the doorstep of the President because he took an oath to protect the citizenry…the two of them are the ones to be reshuffled and I believe at the appropriate time Ghanaians will exercise their franchise” he said on the same platform.