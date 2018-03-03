PHOTOS: VEEP, Kofi Boakye, IGP, Others @ Slain Cop's Funeral

Related Stories Speculations are indeed not factual, the same as rumors not entirely valid. This is the case of COP Kofi Boakye.



The Ghana Police Administration recently announced a major reshuffle in the Police hierarchy.



In the shakeup of the service, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu disclosed in a statement signed by the Director General, Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu; some changes made by the administration which saw Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Police Operations being moved to head the Research and Planning Department of the Ghana Police Service; a position previously held by COP Nathan Kofi Boakye last year.



Interestingly, COP Kofi Boakye who experienced his second transfer since the change of government, having been moved from the Ashanti Region as the Regional Commander to the Police headquarters as Director General Research/Planning in February 2017 and later appointed Director General of the PIPS Bureau was not named in the list of new command positions.



This caused many Ghanaians to wonder why Mr. Boakye's name wasn't indicated on the list.



As a result, there have been rumors of Mr. Boakye having been seriously taken ill and perhaps couldn't function in his office effectively.



News of COP Kofi Boakye being incapacitated went viral with people hoping he recovers sooner and gains a position in the Police Command to combat robberies in the country as he's noted for his heroic fight against crime.



Well, these speculations might not be true as COP Kofi Boakye was sighted on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the funeral of Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.



Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, the police officer who was killed during the cell break at the Kwabenya Police Station, was buried today.



COP Kofi Boakye joined the high command of the Police service to pay their last respects to the late Inspector Ashilevi.



From all indications, Mr. Boakye looks very energetic showing no signs of ailment.