NPP Vigilante Groups Emboldened Armed Robbers - Spio-Garbrah

Related Stories A Former Trade Minister is blaming what he describes as government’s failure to clamp down on the violent acts of vigilante groups as a part of the reason for the recent increase in the incidence of armed robbery in the country.



Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah says the armed thugs have witnessed with impunity what NPP-aligned vigilante groups such as Delta Force have carried out various criminal acts without being brought to book. They are therefore inspired to behave in similar fashion in broad daylight.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb, he noted that government failed to heed to warnings months ago that failure to take a firm action against vigilante groups could result in dire consequences for national security.



The nation has been rocked by high profile movie-style robberies in broad daylight leading to some deaths. In the latest incident, a Lebanese businessman was killed in Tema and an amount of 200,000 cedis he had withdrawn from the bank moments ago was taken by the armed robbers.



A middle-aged woman was also stabbed to death at Obuasi by unknown assailants who snatched her bag.



These events have resulted in calls on the government to strengthen security across the country to arrest the high level of insecurity.



Dr. Spio-Garbrah ruled out any political motives for the robberies but noted the political establishment could have prevented these robberies if they sent a clear message that violence will not be tolerated by prosecuting members of the Delta and Invincible Forces who have been perpetrating violence in the country since the NPP came to power.



He charged the security agencies, especially the police, to investigate the robberies thoroughly and bring the criminals to justice. This he believes would calm the nerves of Ghanaians who are literally afraid to go about their regular duties for fear of being attacked by robbers.