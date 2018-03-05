COP Dampare Not Being Treated Fairly - Kwesi Pratt   

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Related Stories The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu few days ago made some major changes in the command structure of the Ghana Police Service.



In all, 11 reassignments were made with Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Police Operations, now heading the Police Research and Planning Department.



However, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, does not understand why Dr Dampare's name keeps popping up in every reshuffle.



"Dampare has been treated unfairly; I don’t know what he has done to his superiors. In two to three years, this man has been transferred almost four times; why? What has he done" he queried"



According to him, "there ought to be very good reasons for this transfers otherwise, you mess the police personnel up; there is instability…reshuffles are not the problem; with each reshuffle, the problem gets worse”