Calls For Obiri Boahen To Resign Is “Laughable” – Abronye DC

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC says anyone who will call for the resignation of the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen is a 'joke'.



He described as “laughable” calls from the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] that Obiri Boahene must resign for some comments he is alleged to have made.



“This is really funny” - he told host of NEAT FM’s morning show, Akwasi Aboagye



The NPP Deputy Scribe in an audio in a conversation with a known NDC activist based in USA which has gone viral on social media is heard claiming that the Presidency gave the party Gh¢50 billion to conduct the party’s 2017 National Annual Delegates Conference in Cape Coast, where various proposals were made for amendments to the party’s constitution.



Nana Obiri Boahen was further heard lamenting about how he was given a paltry GH¢5,000 as a member of the Resolution Committee out of the GH¢50 billion.



“When we were going to Cape Coast the other time, I was given GH¢3,000 as a member of the Resolution Committee and an additional GH¢2,000 for fuel. Meanwhile, the Flagstaff House gave the party an amount of GH¢50 billion,” Obiri Boahen alleged.



He also spoke about how unfairly he’s being treated by the party as he has no official vehicle, never received any salary and has also not been awarded any contract from any of the Ministries.



But the NPP, in a statement, said the Gh¢50 billion claim is a “palpable falsehood” and has referred the matter to the Steering Committee.



Obiri Boahen has however rendered an unqualified apology to the President and leadership of the party – but some individuals still insist that he must be suspended from the party as his issue is been compared to that of suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.



But, Abronye DC on NEAT FM's morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ noted that the Obiri Boahen’s issue cannot be compared to Mr. Agyapong’s.



“This matter is not before the disciplinary committee. Obiri Boahen’s tape was doctored to suit some agenda even though he has admitted saying some of the things. No one should compare him and Agyapong,” he said.