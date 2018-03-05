I Salute Akufo-Addo, IGP . . . Crime Will Soon Be History In Ghana - Ayew Afriyie

Related Stories NPP Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Appeatu for taking pragmatic steps to combat crime in the country.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Dr. Ayew Afriyie was very hopeful the IGP together with the Ghana Police Service won't fail Ghanaians as it will soon clamp down on criminals.



According to him, the Police Service has the safety of Ghanaians at heart and so, with the kind of leadership the Service has been blessed with will reduce crime, particularly armed robbery, to be barest minimum.



His comments came on the heels of the current spate of armed robberies across the nation.



Several Ghanaians are calling on the IGP and the President of the Republic to allay their fears as the country seems to be infested with armed robbers.



Dr. Ayew Afriyie expressed no doubts about the competence of the current administration in the fight against crime saying "I have a strong feeling that, with this IGP, with the men he has, with the intelligence they’re going to use now because operations work on intelligence; definitely there’s going to be a clamp-down . . . That is the Police that we’re going to see. Very soon, they’ll tell you that we’ve been given you two months and we will arrest you, and within two months you’ll be arrested. I don’t doubt the professional ability of the Police and that is why it pains me when we make it NPP/NDC because any Police you’ll tag as NPP or NDC, then it means he/she has been loyal to the system and that is the kind of Police that we need . . ."



" . . I have a lot of hopes in Appeatu and I have a strongest belief, going forward, crime rate will reduce because of what the President has done. He is pushing a lot of resources to the Ghana Police Service ever than before . . . I salute President Akufo-Addo. I salute Vice President", he said.