President Akufo-Addo's Police Shake-Up Is Smart

Related Stories A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema West, Mrs. Juana Ada, has applauded the Akufo-Addo government’s reshuffle of the top brass of the Ghana Police service as response to the escalation in crime in the country.



Mrs Ada, who is also contesting for the position of second Vice Chair in Geater Accra in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, said the timing of the shake was a good body language from the government and tough vibe to the criminals.



“His Excellency President Akufo-Addo has shown that he has his ears on the ground and his government constantly on the beat. The criminals misbehaving have been given notice that they will not have a field day. The citizens are being told by this reshuffle that their safety is a priority,” Mrs. Juana Ada said.



In response to escalating crime wave, especially armed robbery in the country, the Presidency, under which the Police Administration is a direct agency has nudged the Constabulary to shake up the force.



Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the Chairman of the Police Council, responded to the instruction of President Akufo-Addo to get the Police to step up its game by convening an emergency meeting at the Flagstaff House with the IGP and other security heads and almost immediately after that, there was a shake up in the top brass of the Police Force.



Eleven senior Constables, including COP George Dampaare, have since been redeployed. The Director of Operations has been reassigned to head the Research Department.



Another top cop, COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu has been reshuffled from heading the Special Duties Department to leading the Police Intelligence Unit.



“I think the Presidency ought to be commended by all of us for the move that shows that our government is not flatfooted,” Mrs. Juana Ada.





