Presidential Powers Need Reduction - Haruna Iddrisu

Related Stories Minority Leader as well as Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu while speaking at the Accra International Conference Center earlier has called for a revision in the constitution that will help limit the powers of the President.



Speaking at the event to mark 25 years of uninterrupted Democracy in the governance of the country, the former Minister for Employment and Labour Relations has stated that, the statement he made is not strictly binding to President Akufo Addo but rather the Presidents to serve in the fourth republic of the State.



He said, “Mr. President [Nana Akufo-Addo], this is not directed at you but to all other presidents under our Republican constitution.



“I think and I feel that the powers vested on the President of the Republic are just too excessive and therefore we will look to water down not just the powers of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but all other Presidents of our Republic.”



Speaking on Hon. Haruna Iddrisu indicated that, the stronger the Parliament of the country becomes, the more accountable and transparent the government in power also becomes.



He said, “stronger parliament reflects an accountable and transparent government; a stronger parliament remains the custodian of the liberties of the people at all time.”



Mr. Iddrisu further stated, “It is important that I say that Parliament remains the medieval speech domination and we must be allowed to ventilate and secure full discussion and ventilation on all matters at all time. That is how we can enrich our democratic process.”