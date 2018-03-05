300 NDC Members In Ho West Refused Registration

Related Stories Some concerned youth in Abutia Kissiflie and Amesianya Korfe all in the Ho West District have protested against the denial to be registered in at the just ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) registration exercise.



Numbering about 300, the group led by George Amoah, told the Ghanaian Times that they provided all the requirements that was needed for the registration but were denied registration.



According to the group, they are known staunch members of the party who have never hidden their love for the NDC.



“It is, therefore, unfortunate for us to be denied registration but we can say that this will not dampen our spirit to fight on,” the group added.



Mr George Amoah noted that the idea of the registration was to mobilise and energise members in the constituency as part of efforts to increase the support base of NDC.



If those who are supposed to do the registration are reading meaning into it then we are afraid a great number of people who wish to be members of the party may not be registered and winning the 2020 election will elude the party again.



We are however appealing to the party leadership in their own interest to extend the date for registration for people like us scattered all over the region and the country to register for a resounding victory in 2020,” the group said.



Mr Kofi Nutifafa, a member of Lawyer Alifo Fan Club explaining the issue further said the fan club which was formed by Lawyer Alifo, a member of the NDC who wishes to contest the parliamentary primaries for Ho West; on the ticket of the NDC have many of such people as members.



“So when the matter was reported to them they petitioned the constituency and regional executives of the party but to our surprise they have not acted on their request until the end of the exercise.



We are therefore advising that if nothing is done by the National Executive to get all these people into the party it will go against the fortunes of the party in the 2020 election,” they said.