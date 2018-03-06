“Corruption Is Not A Partisan Matter”…Let's Fight It Together – Prez Nana Addo

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo says the fight for corruption should not be politicized after calling on all to help eradicate the canker.



“Corruption is not a partisan matter and we must all act to protect the public purse” he said in a speech to mark the 61st Independence Day celebration at the Independence Square on Tuesday, 6 March 2018.



The President also reiterated the need for all to help protect the public purse to ensure development in the country.



“Fellow Ghanaians, corruption, or, more specifically, the stealing of public funds, continues to hold back the development of our nation” he said



According to him, the recent disallowance of the payment of "fictitious" GHS5.4 billion by the Auditor-General was commendable since that amount can give a boost to the Free SHS programme.



President Nana Addo however warned that “with the office of the Special Prosecutor now in place, we can expect more prosecutions for corruption in the coming months, and public officials, present and past, should be on notice that they would be held accountable for their actions.”



“There is, however, one piece of the anti-corruption framework that is yet to be put in place; the Right to Information Act. It would increase transparency and add another critical weapon to the armoury in the fight against corruption. After many years of hesitation, we intend to bring a bill again to Parliament and work to get it passed into law before Parliament rises.”



“The protection of the public purse is a social common good, and it depends on all of us. It is in all our interest that corruption does not thrive, and we police each other’s behaviour. Going beyond aid means Ghanaians should not serve as fronts for foreign companies to defraud our country. It will mean we all pay our taxes, and it will mean we all help to take care of government property as though it were our own.”



