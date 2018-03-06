Buhari Vows To Help Nana Addo Fight Corruption In Ghana

Related Stories Nigeria President, Mahamadu Buhari has assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his unflinching support to fight corruption in Ghana.



He was pleased with President Nana Addo’s effort to curb the canker in Ghana after lending his support



“I congratulate you on your efforts to fight corruption which has eaten into the public fibre…Your Excellency I can assure you that you have a good partner in me in tackling endemic corruption,” Mr. Buhari said when delivering the Special Guest of Honour Speech during Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary Parade at the Black Star in Accra



He added that Nigeria will always be available to support Ghana in its bid to ensure that corruption is defeated.



