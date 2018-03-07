Obiri Boahen To Face Disciplinary Committee?

Nana Obiri Boahen Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Nana Obiri Boahen is likely to face the Disciplinary Committee of the party after meeting with the Steering Committee today.



The fate of the embattled General Secretary will be determined after the meeting of the steering committee



The Steering Committee of the party which meets once every month is meeting today to discuss some issues of the party.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the acting General Secretary of the party who doubles as the National Organizer of the party, John Boadu explained that the Steering Committee will be looking into matters in the leaked audio of the deputy General Secretary of the party.



"If he is found guilty, he will then face the Disciplinary Committee of the party for the appropriate punishment", he said.



"But as am speaking now I cannot tell you what his punishment will be when he meets with the Disciplinary Committee of the party", he added.



The NPP Deputy Scribe in an audio in a conversation with a known NDC activist based in USA which has gone viral on social media is heard claiming that the Presidency gave the party Gh¢50 billion to conduct the party’s 2017 National Annual Delegates Conference in Cape Coast, where various proposals were made for amendments to the party’s constitution.



Nana Obiri Boahen was further heard lamenting about how he was given a paltry GH¢5,000 as a member of the Resolution Committee out of the GH¢50 billion.



“When we were going to Cape Coast the other time, I was given GH¢3,000 as a member of the Resolution Committee and an additional GH¢2,000 for fuel. Meanwhile, the Flagstaff House gave the party an amount of GH¢50 billion”, Obiri Boahen alleged.



He also spoke about how unfairly he’s being treated by the party as he has no official vehicle, never received any salary and has also not been awarded any contract from any of the Ministries.



Nana Obiri Boahen has since apologized for his comments.