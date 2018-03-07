Ashanti Regional NPP Chairmanship Race: Asokwa Constituency Rejects Asare Berdiako

Related Stories Sad as it may sound, the ambition of Mr. Aware Berdiako to contest the Regional Championship race with current party leader, Wontumi, seem to be crippled each day as even a constituency he had chaired for several years, have openly rejected him.



Asare Berdiako's last resort, the Asokwa constituency has other ideas in the upcoming Congress.



The constituency wants the retention of Bernard Antwi Boasiako as its regional party chairman as they share in the visions of the current regional chairman.



Led by its new constituency chairman, Rev Fosu Nkrumah, they declared full support for Wontumi, stating that they were ever ready work to ensure a landslide resounding victory for Wontumi.



According to the Asokwa constituency executives, nothing less than 98% of popular votes is what they were working at for the regional chairman.



To them, their decision to reject their own chairman (Asare Berdiako) and opt for Wontumi stem from the fact that the party at this critical moment needs the vision, charisma, and dynamics of Wontumi, attributes, they said is largely not seen in Asare Berdiako.



The rejection by his own constituency clearly means the road for Asare Berdiako in the chairmanship race is quite arduous.