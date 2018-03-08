Four Constituencies Donate To Wontumi's Campaign

Related Stories FOUR CONSTITUENCIES, the Offinso North and South as well as the Afigya Kwabre North and South, Thursday, presented an undisclosed amount of money to support the reelection ambition of the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.



The presentation, according to the constituencies is a demonstration of their commitment towards the targeted 98% electoral victory of Wontumi in next month's regional Congress.



Making the cash donation to the Regional Chairman at Kodie, chairmen of the four constituencies; Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Albert Sefa Boampong, and Amoafo, Atubu Yiadom maintain the party can only consolidate its victory, especially in the region when Wontumi is retained.



According to them, they will Garner all the material and financial resources for the victory of Wontumi.

They assured the regional chairman of their loyalty, adding that whatever is in the interest of the growth of the party is what they will protect.



After declaring their unflinching support enbloc for Wontumi, the constituency chairmen said they do remember what the current chairman has and continue to do for the, assuring they will not let his sweat go waste.



Based on the exploits that Wontumi did with the party, the party should have rather rallied behind him to go unopposed.



To them, when the party was rendered powerless, and unattractive, it took the courage of one person to rescue the party from political doldrums.