PPP Hosts Africa Liberal Networks 14th AGM With A Call To Fairness To Grow Africa’s Economy

Related Stories The Progressive Peoples Party, a part of the Africa Liberal Network (ALN), has hosted the 14th Annual General Meeting of the network with a call to the pursuit of growing Africa’s Economy through freedom and fairness.



The Africa Liberal Network, Africa’s largest affiliation of liberal Political Parties comprises over twenty-four member African countries and partners from various European countries.



The role of opposition parties in Africa is as important as ever and liberals must remain critical voices of opposition with promise of hope for all citizens- the network stated.



The network is of the view that, we live in a world where Liberal Democratic Values and Institutions that upholds it, is under constant threat.



This, the network described as a challenge to regional and global cooperation, human right and liberal values of tolerance, peace and justice.



The Network noted that, African Liberals have unique opportunity to continue to rise against the tide and provide beacons of hope for the globe.



The Africa Liberation Network stressed that the continent is potentially rich in resources and capital hence the need for countries to consolidate their democracies in order to develop and stimulate the economies.



The ALN further noted that today, Africa homes almost half of the world’s 20 fastest growing economies hence the need to address how this growth can be shared broadly, rather than benefiting a small percentage of the percentage of the country.



The Network is therefore calling on policy makers’ to dialogue about how liberal economic policy and market economy can bridged considering the widening gap between the most and least advantaged.



The Assembly saw experts from Africa and Europe hosting session on the policies adopted and it can be developed in order to grow African economies.



The experts also dialogued on how countries can be to stimulate the job market and economy through the use of apprenticeship program.



Various issues raised as priorities for the African Liberal Network in terms of Liberal economies are free and fair markets without barriers, increased trade, innovation ad digitization, women empowerment and gender equality, the establishment of fair and independent institutions and the protection of human rights I the light of imminent development.



The Assembly had three new parties from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar and Burkina Faso accepted as observer members where as five parties from Mali, Mauritania, Ghana and Zambia respectively were promoted as full members.



The two days 14th Annual Assembly was supported by Liberal Democrats International Office and Friedrich Naumann Foundations for Freedom.