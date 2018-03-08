Manhyia South Delegates Call For The Head Of Education Minister

Related Stories Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in Manhyia South Constituency of the Ashanti region have petitioned the president, Nana Akufo Addo and the national council of the party to annul the results of the executive elections of the constituency and call for a fresh re-run of the elections.



Addressing the press today at party's office, Mr. Akwesi Sarpong, a card bearing member of the party called on the leaders of the party to call Minister of Education and MP for the area to order since his actions and inaction is destroying the hard won image of the party in the region.



The Second Vice Chairman of the constituency, Mr Richard Owusu, was granted an application for injunction filed to restrain the constituency from holding the elections on Saturday, February 24, 2018.



He was challenging his disqualification from contesting the chairmanship position. But MP of the area told media men that the election will be held since he did not receive any court injunction restraining the constituency from conducting the elections.



Copies of the injunction from the High Court was posted on the walls of the premises of the St. Anne Anglican Church where the election was being conducted but Dr Prempeh maintained that the party's office has not received any document to halt the election process.



He said, Napo as affectionately called by his party members on the faithful day decided to disregard the interim junction placed on the constituency elections by the court and went ahead to conduct the elections without the supervision of the Electoral Commission (EC).



The angry NPP delegates in the constituency are therefore calling on the National Council to annul the “supposed elections”, set a new date for the elections to be held and call for a fresh re-run of the elections in the Constituency.