NPP To Institute Reward Scheme For Party Loyalists

Mr Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Deputy Regional Secretariat of the NPP, said the reward would make the party attractive to particularly the teeming youth, and spur them to intensify campaigns and reach out to the voting masses.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Friday, Mr Boateng who is vying for the Regional Secretary position, said soon the party would contact and lobby support from its key stakeholders in the region for the scheme.



The stakeholders include various Municipal and District Chief Executives, Members of Parliament, Ministers of State as well as individuals occupying enviable positions particularly in government.



Mr Boateng said it is critical for any ruling political party desiring to retain political power in subsequent general elections to recognize and appreciate the contributions of individual members and supporters to imbibe in them a sense of ownership.



Another key area, the Acting Regional Secretary said required utmost attention was government-party relationship, hence the need for the government to ensure effective collaboration with the leadership of the NPP.



This collaboration, Mr Boateng said, would create an opportunity for the government to keep abreast with activities of the party and so to provide the party with the needed support as and when necessary.



On the just ended NPP constituency primaries, Mr Boateng appealed to all the newly elected constituency executives to avoid complacency and work hard for the NPP to retain power in Election 2020.



“We need to safeguard and consolidate our gains”, he said, and advised them to bury their differences, and try as much as possible to address internal issues that had the potential to jeopardize the prevailing peace and tranquility in the party.



“Every election is associated with bitterness and rancour and we must all remember that we belong to a strong party under a great elephant. So please let us try as much as possible to actively engage the services of our contenders who lost to us”, he said.



Mr Boateng called on all members and supporters of the party to forge ahead in unity, identify and find lasting solutions to peculiar challenges confronting the NPP especially at the polling stations, constituency and regional levels.