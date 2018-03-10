Minority Visits Owners Of Burnt Tipper Trucks In Northern Region - PHOTOS

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament has visited Afa Yili in the Kumbungu district of the Northern Region where about 14 tipper trucks, an excavator and a motorbike were set ablaze by Operation Vanguard.



This was a follow up to the Minority legislators’ earlier call for full-scale investigations into the issue. The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu led the delegation on a fact-finding mission.



He announced that the Minority would head to court over the issue, after meeting with the Tamale Tipper Truck Owners Union.



The Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak told Citi News earlier that the visit will offer the minority caucus the opportunity to commiserate with the affected truck owners.



He said the minority caucus was committed to getting justice for the affected truck owners. The delegation also paid courtesy calls on the chiefs of Kumbungu and Dalung.



The burning of the 14 tipper trucks has gained prominence in both social and mainstream media.



That action taken by the Operation Vanguard taskforce remains a trending issue trending on the airwaves of Tamale-based radio stations. Some concerned citizens have condemned the action and advocated the need to compensate the owners.



Truck owners demand full-scale investigations



Owners of the torched heavy equipment cried foul over the situation and called for investigations and compensation



They stormed the Dakpema palace in Tamale where they served notice of a protest against the government if the issue was not thoroughly investigated and the affected people compensated.



