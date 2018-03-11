Akufo-Addo Personally Paid Compensation Packages To Traders Around Nima Residence - Presidency

|
The Minister for Information and Presidential spokesperson, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has described as completely false media reports that shop owners and traders around the private residence of President Akufo-Addo were given only a week's notice to vacate the location.
A statement issued by the Presidency and signed by Dr Hamid said the leadership of the artisans and traders requested for a six-week grace period from National Security, beginning from the last week of January 2018, to enable them to move which was granted.
The statement also disclosed that Akufo-Addo personally paid compensation packages from his own resources to some of the traders and artisans after National Security had concluded negotiations with them.
It said a group of artisans, describing themselves as “the Junior Masters”, who were not beneficiaries of the initial compensation, in a letter to President Akufo-Addo, dated February 25, 2018, appealed to the President to be included in the compensation package, a request to which the President has accepted.
|Source: Graphic.com
