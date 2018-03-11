Court issues bench warrant for Dela Coffie Arrest?

Related Stories Priscilla Dapaah, a judge at an Accra Circuit has issued another bench warrant for the arrest of opposition NDC activist Dela Coffie for alleged fraud. This is but one of the numerous bench warrants issued against the highly vociferous NDC activist for similar offenses.



According to the court, Mr Dela Coffie is alleged to have defrauded a businessman, one Mike, of an amount of GH¢20,000 and is believed to have since gone into hiding with his whereabouts currently unknown.



Mr Dela Coffie is said to have refused to appear before the court or honour invitations extended to him by the Criminal Investigations Department of Accra Central Police Station in respect of the matter. The court has hence directed that he should be found and arrested.



Dela Coffie is said to have persistently swerved the Investigator(s) and subsequently absented himself from the court on two occasions for the commencement of hearing on the matter. He reportedly changed his mind about an appearance on a local radio program last-minute after he got wind of the fact that CID officials were to ambush him at the premises.



Dela was arrested earlier and granted a self-recognizance bail at the Accra Central Police Station for alleged fraud.



“He (Dela) promised to make the money available to be given to the complainant, but he gave some four weeks, and he is not even complying with the bail condition (s).



“My Lord, I should have called this case yesterday, but deliberately deferred to today just to allow the accused (Dela) redeem himself, but has since avoided my calls my lord”, the Prosecutor Sergeant Mabel Atsu told the court last Friday.



“Dela Coffie collected GH¢22,000 belonging to Mike from Francis Andoh, the complainant, but decided to keep the money, thereby creating bad blood between the two businessmen Andoh and Mike.



Upon interrogation, the accused, Dela Coffie, confessed to have collected and used the money meant for Mike, but promised to pay back but has since the bail date, refused to report to investigator.





