President Donald Trump reveals his 2020 Re-election slogan

Related Stories During thee 2016 presidential elections, Donald Trump's campaign slogan was 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA).



Now the president during his remarks at the Make America Great Again rally in support of GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone, revealed his 2020 campaign slogan as 'Keep America Great'.



Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.