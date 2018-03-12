I Want To Build An NPP That Will Withstand Oppressions - Wontumi

Related Stories Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako says his wish is to build an NPP that will stand the test of time and with the capacity to resist any forces targeted to destroy the party.



He said never again will the NPP, particularly the Ashanti region, which is the heartbeat of the party, see the kind of oppression and intimidation meted on them by the then NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama.



"I am seeking for reelection not for the sake of it, but we all have an unfinished business together and I'm here to charge you all to join me make the party greater and stronger by retaining me as your chairman", Wontumi told a cheering constituency executives at Agona.



Mr. Antwi Boasiako was meeting constituency executives from Ejura SekyereDumasi, Mampong, Nsuta Kwaman Beposo, Afigya Sekyere East and Kwabre East where they also declared support for their regional chairman.



For Wontumi, until he builds a stronger party structure well resourced and fortified with the can-do and selfless spirit, he will not leave the party for anything.



He said the party now has its confidence back, however, what is needed to be done is to deposition it into an attractive political body that will also stand shoulder-to-shoulder with anyone whose agenda would be to cow NPP into submission.