Wontumi Not Done Enough For NPP In Ashanti Region - Asare Bediako

Related Stories Asokwa Constituency chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the incumbent regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi is not doing well for the party.



Asare Bediako, who is chasing after Wontumi for the regional chairmanship position, noted that “I am ready to change things to favor all in the region”.



Mr. Bediako in an interview with Peacefmonline.com agreed that Chairman Wontumi has performed to some extent but maintained that “he didn’t do so many things right”.



“Wontumi was not managing the region as a team, it was a one-man show”, he said.



According to him, “People have come to me secretly with complaints that, Wontumi is not supporting them”.



Information gathered also indicates that, many constituency chairmen are rooting for Asare Bediako, albeit on the quiet, to lead the party in the Ashanti Region in their upcoming election.



Mr Bediako has promised to unite the rank and file of the party, especially at the grassroots level in the region which is the party’s strong fortress – so that victory 2020 would be a done deal for the NPP.