Obiri Boahen Has No Credibility To Serve As An Officer - Koku

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho believes the bewildered deputy General Secretary of the ruling NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen intended to hurt the party cohesion with his lying statement about his party.



According to him, with the admission of guilt Obiri Boahen deliberately chose to dent the image of his own political party; thus he has fallen on his own sword and must cry his own cry.



“He has to be given to the disciplinary committee. So the things that Obiri Boahen said, at least he said them, and now he is saying he was lying.



“If he lied then his actions were deliberately intended at hurting the party cohesion and you are deputy General Secretary of the party and not ordinary member. I think that Obiri Boahen has fallen on his own sword and he has to cry his own cry”, he said.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho wondered about the kind of compelling force under which Obiri Boahen mentioned a lie to one Kwaku Skirt in order to siphon information.



“What information at all was he looking for from Kwaku Skirt that compelled him to say all those things about his party; so he deliberately chose to dent the image of his own political party? Per his own statement and admission of guilt, he has no credibility and he does not deserve to be an officer of the party”, Koku Anyidoho averred.



He reiterated that Obiri Boahen is being hunted by his own ill-treatment he carried out to his boss Kwabena Agyepong and Paul Afoko when they had issues with the party hierarchy.



“In the case of Obiri Boahen, I have said that I feel for him and not that I am happy for what has happened to him but if you look at Obiri Boahen and the way he spoke ill of his boss Kwabena Agyepong and Afoko when they had issues with the NPP, he said over his dead body should they return to their positions and now he has fallen on his own sword”.



“What will compel you to say the things he said? Is it greed, that he was saying these things in order to enrich himself and dent the image of his party?” he quizzed.



The NDC Deputy Chief Scribe added that apart from denting the image of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen has knocked the heads of the deities in Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions for invoking the deities at Techiman and Antoa at the same time.



“What I know is that we invoke a particular deity at a time, but Obiri Boahen decided to call some deities at Techiman and Antoa and so if today these deities get angry, who has caused it, is it not Obiri Boahen?”



“So that is his own headache, if he is now telling us that he is lying. He shouldn’t forget that he is a lawyer; his political image will affect his image also in court. So today, he walks around as a man who is a liar and lacks credibility . . . was he trying to disgrace the president or what?”



He stressed that the 50 billion Ghana Cedis from the presidency Obiri Boahen quoted is coming in the wake of Transparency International corruption perception Index that within one year of President-Akufo Addo took over the governance of the country, corruption fight has retrogressed.



“Already some bigwigs in NPP are crying that corruption is going on at the Flagstaff House and so if Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary comes out to quote this figure, it hurts the image of the President and also hurts the image of the Republic of Ghana . . . ", he said.



