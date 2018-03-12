Gov't To Utilize Solar Energy; I'm So Happy - Nana Ofori Owusu Commends Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Aspiring National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has commended President Akufo-Addo and his government over their commitment to supplement the energy-mix with solar energy.



President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance held in New Delhi, India on Sunday, March 11, 2018 pledged that his government will increase the contribution of the solar energy to the country’s energy-mix.



He noted that despite the abundance of sunshine in Ghana, solar energy only contributes 1% to the energy mix, as opposed to 59% from fossil fuels and 40% from hydro.



“On the basis of my country’s specific needs, Government is keen on developing utility-scale solar energy projects, as well as accelerating the development of mini-grid solutions in off-grid and island communities for lighting, irrigation and other economic activities”, President Akufo-Addo emphasized.



Nana Ofori Owusu, commenting on the issue on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM on Monday, was pleased that the government will be utilizing solar energy indicating that it will help keep Ghanaians off-grid.



He was of a concern that the electricity tariffs have become a huge burden to many Ghanaians and so expressed hopes that the solar energy will alleviate the burden.



“I think this whole nation, we should run to solar. We have abundance of light . . . I am in full support of a government that’s going to say to his people, look, push the solar agenda and make sure that people are off grid.



" . . I’m so happy that the President, the Republic of Ghana, has made this pronouncement but we want to see the prioritization and we want to see the policies in a way that it can be become easier for a Ghanaian to own solar”, he said.









