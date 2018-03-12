Mahama Cannot Be President Again – Teye

Related Stories Nene Ofoe Teye, Incumbent Constituency Chairman of the Tema East branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared that former President John Dramani Mahama is finished politically.



“The things that we have discovered from his administration are ready to be put before Ghanaians and I promise you that by the time Ghanaians will see the full extent to which he bled this nation, nobody will have pity on him” Ofoe Teye said.



Mr Teye said if any candidate would prove a threat to the onward march of the NPP administration, then it would not be the former President as there were skeletons that were about to dance out of his cupboards.



“Former President Mahama lost the 2016 election by almost one million votes, a loss margin that is unprecedented in the entire history of the 4th Republic.”



He said the loss was a grand testament to the fact that Ghanaians had abandoned him leading to his family’s declaration that he would not contest the Presidency anymore.



He said the Former President was lately giving off indications that he was interested in running for President again in 2020.



At the same function was the incumbent MP for Tema East and Deputy Minister for Transport, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.



Mr Titus Glover added that former President Mahama would be a very bad candidate for the NDC for 2020 adding “I will love it very much if our colleagues in the NDC present him in 2020 so that we can beat him again for them,” Mr Glover said.



The MP said he was impressed with the way the NPP’s Constituency election went saying ‘the NPP will build on the successes into the 2020 election.’