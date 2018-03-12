I Lost Previously Because NPP Wasn’t Ready For Me Then - Ntim

Related Stories Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim has said he believes he lost previous bids to lead the NPP as Chairman because the party was not ready for him at the time.



In an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored from Tamale-based Diamond FM, the three-time candidate for the current ruling party’s National Chairmanship said he believes this is his time.



He indicated that throughout his previous contests when he had placed second, he showed grace and continued to work for the party; continued playing within the larger team and keeping his financial and logistical support for the party flowing more than ever.



“Right from 2005 when I lost to MacManu in my bid for chairmanship, I continued serving the party. He appointed me as member of the Communications committee of the NPP National Council. I worked for him”, he said.



“Then came my contest with Jake Obetsebi of blessed memory in 2010 … and I was second to Afoko, again. I worked as member of the organizing committee; serving the party, which I still hold. And throughout, I didn’t insult anyone, I didn’t go to court because I lost. I didn’t cry foul. Any time I lost, I showed grace. It has run through all the contests I have been part of”, he added.



Asked to state his candid opinion on why he lost on all his previous attempts, he said:



“I cannot go into details about the specifics. But my simple explanation was that the party was not ready for me. I have matured, I have gone through the mill and they have come to realize that Stephen Ntim never gives up on the party even if he loses an election. He continues to provide letterheads, complementary cards, cars, motorbikes, his money and general support whether he wins or loses.”



Enumerating his support for then candidate Akufo-Addo in 2014, he said aside coordinating the middle belt (Brong Ahafo, Eastern and Ashanti Regions) of the country for the Akufo-Addo campaign, he gave “60 motorbikes and 2000 bicycles for the primaries in 2014 to support.”



He expressed his dissatisfaction with the 8-year NPP/NDC power rotational convention and said he was looking at NPP winning not only the 2020 elections, but the 2024 elections as well on a solid trackrecord Of NPP.



“I am not happy with the monotony of NPP/NDC two terms, two terms. If the government is performing, maintain them. We are going to win power in 2020, 2024.