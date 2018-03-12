Women's Organizer Dresses Down Chairman Asare Bediako

Related Stories A contender for the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Asare Bediako, had an embarrassing encounter in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency after he attempted to run down his main opponent, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.



The wannabe Chairman had bragged about how he and others allegedly helped Chairman Wontumi to clinch the regional championship four years ago.



Mr. Asare Bediako further chastised his main contender for allegedly leading ostentatious lifestyle, asserting that the flashy cars being displayed by Chairman Wontumi were not his own and that he(Wontumi) had rented them.



"Even the cash that he has been spraying on you are not his; they are party funds which he is sharing as if it is his own" an obviously desperate Asare Bediako asserted.



However, Mr. Asare Bediako got more than what he anticipated after he was taking on by the Deputy Women's Organizer, Nana Yaa Opoku Agyemang.



An obviously angry Yaa Opoku Agyemang took the floor during question time and blasted the aspirant, questioning his integrity and commitment towards the elephant family.



"So you claim you supported Chairman Wontumi to win the seat in 2014, why didn't you contest the Chairmanship yourself? Yes, because the party was in opposition so you pushed him there so John Mahama will kill him right" the Deputy Women's retorted.



She further asserted "Chairman Wontumi was here few days ago but never mentioned your name. All he said centered on how he is going to help NPP consolidate power, why can't you do the same and refrain from tarnishing his image, what will you gain from that?"



On the allegations that Chairman Wontumi had been renting vehicles, Nana Yaa Opoku Agyemang responded "We have seen the vehicles he has been using, some are registered CW (Chairman Wontumi) in his name. As for the cash, the one he gave us before the elections were from the coffers of the party and he indicated that but same cannot be said of the rest"



The ensuing confrontation apparently ended the meeting which was called at the behest of the aspirant to interact with them as part of his campaign.



The ruling party will hold its regional elections on April 24 to elect its regional executives.