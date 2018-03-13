Disguised Kobby Acheampong Fished Out

Related Stories The prying lenses of mynewsgh.com unmasked former Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Mr Kobby Acheampong who has gone quiet ever since his party went into opposition barely a year ago.



At a recent party event, Mr Kobby Acheampong was spotted in an NDC T-shirt with an overgrown beard as though he was renowned Muslim Cleric making it impossible for party foot soldiers to recognize him.



Mynewsgh could not help but question the former Deputy Interior Minister who since his party lost power went into hibernation just like other vociferous party functionaries who hitherto appeared on radio and television talk shows.



He said:’ It is deliberate I want to disguise myself. Can’t you see it was difficult for you to recognize me”, he responded.



It is unclear why he has decided to disguise himself at a time his party has revealed it is undergoing registration and restructuring of its structures based on recommendations of the Kwesi Botchwey led committee.



Mr Kobby Acheampong, was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Cape Coast North Constituency who also served as a former Deputy Minister of Interior.



His name rings a bell for referring to Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, former General Secretary, New Patriotic Party(NPP), popularly known as Sir John as ”Cocoase Kruaseni ” to wit a villager.



Mr Acheampong told Sir John that his long stay in Kumasi has affected his way of thinking and his commentary on relevant national issues and described Sir John as an ignoramus and admonished him to broaden his horizon in order to make relevant contributions to national discourse.



Aside from that, he was also reported to have had a brawl with personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) now MTTD when he was arrested for over speeding on the Accra-Cape Coast Road.



The Deputy Interior Minister denied over-speeding but confirmed he was insulted by one of the men when he tried to advise them claiming that one of the 8 police personnel in the process called him ‘stupid’.