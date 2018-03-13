Akufo-Addo Destroying The Country With His Old Age - Kwaku Boahen

Related Stories Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC Kwaku Boahen has unsurprisingly jabbed president Nana Akufo-Addo over his age, claiming that he’s old and cannot lead the country.



On Thursday, Chairman of Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mohammed Mo Ibrahim descended heavily on some African countries for allowing old men to become presidents instead of young and intellectual African youths.



According to him, countries that are doing better than African countries back young presidential candidates.



The renowned Sudanese-British businessman and philanthropist made this remarks at an event in Kigali with the Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Olusegun Obasanjo, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and William Ruto in attendance discussing Leadership for the African we want.



He said the continent of Africa is a continent of young people where many of them are in their 20s yet the average age of our Presidents is about 63-64 years old.



And discussing the issue on Happy FM, the vociferous assistant scribe of the former ruling party, agreed with Mr. Ibrahim’s assertion and pointed out to the age of Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, who is 73-years old, as the cause of the hardship that has befallen the countries since he took over office in 2016.



“Akufo-Addo [president] is destroying the country with his old age,” Boahen stated on Happy FM.



“He is old, I don’t understand why people voted for him in the first place and he’s corrupt too. Look at where he has taken Ghana to?



However, in responding to the dig by Kwaku Boahen, member of the NPP communications team, Davis Opoku, who is known in the political circles as ‘OPK’, insisted they are the best thing to happen to Ghana in a long while.



“The NPP government is the best political party for Ghana, not NDC. The only thing they [NDC] know how to do is loot and share. We are working towards the betterment of Ghana.”