NPP Aspirants Flood Sunyani With Campaign Posters

Related Stories Though the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is yet to open nominations for members to contest for various regional executive positions, aspirants vying for the positions in the Brong-Ahafo Region have started their campaigns.



The candidates are gradually flooding Sunyani, the regional capital with their campaign posters to sell themselves to, and attract the attention of party faithful and delegates, a Ghana News Agency (GNA) survey has revealed.



Majority of the aspirants have pasted their posters designed in red, blue and white colours of the NPP, on electrical poles and walls of buildings, while few others have hoisted their banners at some vantage points in the capital.



The situation at the party’s regional office, is however interesting, as candidates have painted the office with posters.



In an interview with the GNA in Sunyani, Mr. Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Brong-Ahafo Deputy Regional Secretary who is vying for the regional secretary position said the election is expected to be competitive.



He said the official date for opening of nominations would be announced as soon as possible.



Unconfirmed reports show that Mrs. Dorothy Ama Amponsah, the incumbent Women Organiser is contesting again for that position, Dr Emmanuel Opoku Marfo, first Vice Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, first Vice chairman, Michael Osei Boateng, Youth Organiser and Richard Kwadwo Adu, Youth Organiser.



Alhaji Issaka Issah is vying for Treasurer, Alhassan Mohammed, Nasara Coordinator, Kasim Siaka, Nasara Coordinator, and Alhaji Shibu Bamba, first Vice Chairman.



Others are Eugene Kusi Boakye, Youth Organiser, Patience Tettey, Women Organiser, Francis Opoku Sarfo, Chairman, and Thomas Adu-Appiah, Chairman.