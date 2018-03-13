Related Stories Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has chided President Akufo-Addo over the relocation of traders and artisans around his private residence at Nima.



The traders and artisans have been asked to vacate the premises for security reasons.



Though the people have traded at the President’s Nima residence for years and before Nana Akufo-Addo was elected as Head of State, it appears it is now crucial for them to be relocated, and according to a statement by Presidency; an agreement is locked on the issue between government and the residents.



But speaking on "Kokrokoo" on Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt expressed disgust over the move by the government.



According to him, the traders and artisans have been engaging in their daily business routines without causing any problems to the President.



He further added that the President, on his part, won the hearts of the people to vote for him because of their relationship with him.



He therefore wondered when the traders became a threat to the President that their stay around his private residence is deemed to be of security concern; hence a reason for their relocation.



“What are you protecting the Head of State against?” Mr. Pratt asked, expounding further that “prior to the election, I saw my brother Nana Akufo-Addo joining queues; what trotro did he not board in Ghana? Which chop bar didn’t he go to? As for his Vice President Bawumia, when he goes to the chop bar; he doesn’t only eat the food but also takes the pestle to pound the fufu? The people were then not threats. So, it means change has come. When you become a President, then it means chop bar operators and workshop operators turn into threats?”.



He also sought to find out if the President is no more the “man of the people” as he was acclaimed before his election as President of the Republic.



Also registering his displeasure with the treatment meted out to the traders and artisans, Mr. Pratt asked why only the traders and artisans are requested to vacate the residence, saying “are the squatters, chop bar operators and the like the only people who can threaten the President? What of the very rich and wealthy people in the area? The people having a good life and owning beautiful houses around the President’s residence, are they not also threats?”