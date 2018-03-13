"You Know Next To Nothing About Data Collection" - MASLOC CEO Jabs NDC MP

Related Stories The Chief Executive of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr. Stephen Amoah has slated NDC Member of Parliament for Ashiaman Hon. Ernest Norgbey, accusing him of knowing "basically nothing about Data Collection".



"If he did, he would have been able to provide so many basic amenities and infrastructure for his constituents," he said.



According to him, "it is rather unfortunate that some of us are finding it difficult to get to parliament else we will school such intellectually bankrupt members of parliament like him on how to improve their lot and even how he can provide quality education for his constituents."



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Programme, he wondered why the Ashaiman legislature could make wild allegations against him without cross checking his facts even with the Minister of State in charge of Procurement and his colleague MP's before dragging him to parliament over the alleged Ghc28.8 million sole sourcing contract.



"How can we even industrialize this country if we have such people as members of parliament and are making laws for us for this country. We should not sit down and allow these propagandist NDC MP's to rule this country for us", he stated.



"As am talking to you now, we will soon release a forensic audit about the mess they have created at MASLOC and I am sure they are doing these things to keep us mute but not us. They are almost done and some where next week we will have a round table discussion with the auditors to enable us make public the mess they created at MASLOC.," Steve Amoah assured.



The MASLOC CEO who could not hold his fire asked the Ashaiman legislature to think outside the box and provide solutions to how he can improve the living standards of his constituents and his constituency.



The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey accused the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah of refusing to follow due process in awarding a contract under which MASLOC purchased 1,800 second-hand vehicles from Germany.



According to him, the contract awarded to a private firm, Dextro-Impex Company Limited by MASLOC did not go through competitive bidding.



He continued that the CEO of MASLOC gave Dextro-Impex Company Limited a letter of comfort to allow the private company to raise funds to execute the contract.



"At the time that these contracts were signed there was no board in place but the CEO took it upon himself to do all these things", he alleged.



The MASLOC CEO has however denied those allegations adding that the said contract was even abrogated somewhere last year.



"These NDC propagandist should know that we have moved beyond propaganda...They should expound sound argument and intellectual discourse that will help move this country forward, Ghana has now become a house hold name internationally under this current administration," he added.