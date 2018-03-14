Ignore Boastful Benard Antwi Boasiako - Ashanti NDC

Related Stories Our attention has been drawn to a campaign platform brag by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Benard Antwi Boasiako in which he asserts he would influence the next executive structure of the National Democratic Congress during our impending internal restructuring.



Customarily, we treat his words with contempt knowing his innate ostentatious and boastful nature.



We assure all members of our party and Ghanaians who are disappointed by the numerous unfulfilled promises of the NPP government and are anxiously awaiting our quick, credible and robust reorganisation to salvage this country from its current agony that we are focused.



We urge all party members to concentrate on the on-going reorganisation exercise at their respective branches.





.......signed…….





Raymond Tandoh

Regional Secretary