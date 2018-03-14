"Do Critics Want Prez Barricaded At Flagstaff House?" - Baako Quizzes

Related Stories Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has asked critics lambasting the Akufo-Addo administration over the decision to evict traders and artisans close to the President's private residence to stop playing on the "keyboard of people's emotion".



According to him, the critics have been clouded by their sentiments and so cannot see the logic in the government's action.



Explaining to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kweku Baako stated that there is absolutely nothing wrong with relocating the squatters because the status of Nana Akufo-Addo has changed.



He recounted that it is prudent for Nana Addo as President to have his security revised, thus a good call if the National Security apparatus, after their security evaluation, believes the people around the President's private residence should be relocated.



Mr. Baako therefore advised the critics to reconsider their arguments saying "sentiment is not the substitute for Science. And the Science here is that the National security apparatus will take its time, assess the place; even the mere fact that the man has become President, itself; triggers a new security dynamic in that environment. But beyond the fact it’s his status should trigger a new security dynamic, consistently national security does evaluation of the environment and of the situation, not just in that corner but also within the nation”.



He pointed out that all previous Presidents worked from the presidency, they have always almost lived in their own residence of choice.



The President "stays there partially or are they suggesting we should barricade him there?" he rhetorical quizzed, adding that "even there is a law, that law will not be able to prevent the president from visiting his private residence".



What he believed should engage the minds of these critics, is the "process of relocation", particularly the compensation being handed outoto the affected occupants.



“How to manage the process of relocation is key…that’s what we should look at. But the security consideration is non-negotiable,” he said.