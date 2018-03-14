We Need Araba Bentsi-Enchill To Reinvigorate Party- CPP Central Regional Executives

Related Stories Executives of the Central Regional branch of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), has called on all party faithful to persuade Madam Araba Bentsi-Enchill to accept to run for the position of the National Chairperson of the party.



The executives stated that madam Bentsi Enchill is a perfect leader who has the right credentials and political credibility to move the party forward as she had served in various capacities in the party hierarchy.



At a press conference in Cape Coast, the regional Secretary of the party, Mr Ato Maclean, explained that the party needs a person who could steer the affairs of the party adding that they need someone who is reform oriented to invigorate the old spirit of the CPP that spurred the party from victory to victory in the past”.



“For this reason, we are appealing to an old guard whose vision is to help groom a new breed of youthful but highly qualified politicians to take over the administration of this nation to contest for the National Chairmanship of the Party", he said.



Mr. Maclean indicated that looking at Madam Bentsi-Enchill's history in the past, she played a major role in the restoration of the party’s name after the December 1981 coup and has since served in various capacities in the party.



She served as the national first Vice Chairperson from 2002-2010 and is currently a member of the national disciplinary committee.

Ms. Bentsi - Enchill has also served as the cape coast constituency and regional chairperson for two terms, where she secured party offices for all constituencies in the region from her personal resources.



Mr Maclean therefore noted it is time the CPP became an alternative to the current trending political parties.



“We believe the time has come for the party to transform itself into a much more viable alternative to the two-party monotony of the National Democratic Party (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He appealed to party faithful to work diligently for her to stand for the position.



“We need her to reinvigorate our great party to recapture the prominence it once enjoyed in the politics of this great country of ours, and we also believe strongly that under our "iron lady's ' leadership, the Convention people's party (CPP) will achieve greatness again", Mr Maclean stressed.



