Four Challenges Martin Amidu Must Surmount To - Emile Short

Related Stories Former Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short has listed four challenges Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu is likely to face when he begins investigation.



Justice short in an address at the IEA Roundtable Discussion on Wednesday in Accra urged all Ghanaians to suspend judgement and see how the office will run.



However he forecasted several challenges that Amidu must surmount in order to be successful.



Read the challenges below;



1. Mr Amidu needs like-minded competent staff, investigators and lawyers to implement his mandate successfully.



2. The office will require adequate resources to function effectively.



3. Will the SP in reality act independently in the selection of the cases that he chooses to investigate and prosecute.



4. Will the AG or the President influence the SP. Example, can or will the AG exercise her power of entering a nolle prosequi in a case initiated by the SP and pending in court?





<iframe src="http://content.jwplatform.com/players/9Rp77S6B-GtVgZhNx.html" width="470" height="375" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe>