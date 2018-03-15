NDC Started ‘Witch-Hunting’ Opuni – Abronye DC

Related Stories Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patrioic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC says claims that the prosecution of former COCOBOD Chief Executive, Dr. Stephen Opuni is ‘witch-hunting’ tactics by the Nana-Addo led government is “unreasonable”.



According to him, some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] secretly want the former COCOBOD boss “jailed” for his “arrogant” attitude whiles at post.



Abronye alleged on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that “Opuni turned COCOBOD into a money house for the NDC where the president can ask people to go there for money. Is the money for them?”



Dr. Stephen Opuni has been charged with a businessman and CEO of Zeera Group of Companies, Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited, with 27 charges including causing financial loss to the State.



The two individuals and a company, according to the state, connived to defraud the state of GHc 43, 120,000.



The Ashanti Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] earlier described the prosecution as 'witch-hunting', adding that it is “appalled by what it calls government’s “exceptional determination to destroy the reputation of a man who has labored to transform the cocoa sector in Ghana.”



It, however said it was optimistic that Dr. Opuni will be exonerated “knowing his meticulousness and genuine commitment to the development of Ghana.”



But Abonye DC is of a view that Opuni’s own NDC members wants him in prison – “They [NDC] started the witch-hunting not NPP. The man is corrupt and he will go to jail.”



However, former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw described Abronye’s claims as “political yeyeye”



According to her, “Why is he so happy about this issue? This government is only making efforts to cause public disaffection towards the previous administration.”