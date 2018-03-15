Related Stories



The opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] says they are "solidly" behind a beleaguered member about to stand trial for causing financial loss to the state; former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Opuni.The party's National Organiser, Kofi Adams noted that "We (NDC) won't allow them (NPP) to go ahead with their scheme to destroy the man (Opuni)."Dr. Stephen Opuni, together with businessman and CEO of Zeera Group of Companies, Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited, have been slapped with with 27 charges of defrauding by false pretence, contravention of the Public Procurement Act, corruption of public officer, money laundering among other various offences.The two individuals and a company, according to the state, connived to defraud the state of GHC 43, 120,000.The case will be up for hearing at the High Court in Accra on Friday, 23rd March 2018.Dr. Opuni had his assets including his accounts, frozen by the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) in February 2017.Speaking onmorning show 'Ghana Montie', Mr. Adams said "It's just a calculated attempt to tarnish the big man's image but we won't allow them to go ahead with their scheme to destroy the man. We want him to know that we are solidly behind him and we will make sure that he comes out victorious."