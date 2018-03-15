“NPP Deserves Better From Upper East Region”

Related Stories Alhaji Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, an aspirant seeking to annex office of the Upper East Regional Chair of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to rely on incumbency advantage to resource all the party structures in the region.



This, he said would help to redeem its image from the abysmal performances rocking it in the past elections.



He observed that so many lessons had been learnt from his active participation in party activities since it went to opposition in 2008 and said proper conditioning and resourcing of party foot soldiers, structures and wings were vital in ensuring that the party took centre stage in popularising itself and maintaining strong momentum to widen its net to get more people to its fold.



Alhaji Achuliwor outlined his plans for the party when he met the Bolgatanga Central Constituency Executives in Bolgatanga and said when given the nod as chairman in the region, his prime objective would be to draw up workable and effective campaign strategies for each of the 15 constituencies in the region.



He noted that the party’s performance in the region was weak, because in the past, it performed without any working document as strategy and said no party could perform better without strategies.



“From the vast experiences I have had in contesting the Navrongo Central Parliamentary primaries and Regional Chairman Position as well as serving in several positions in the party, I am convinced that I can work to bring brighter fortunes to the party”.



“The practices where we only get to know one another in buses when travelling for national delegates conferences are not the best. We need to know ourselves, exchange ideas, and look into each other’s problems and counsel to get the best for the party in the region.”



He noted that every party could be successful when it relied on its elders for counsel and said as part of the unity course for the party in the region, he would implore the counsel of eminent party members with the pedigree to forge a unity paradigm where all cases would be swiftly and satisfactorily resolved to get members working in union.



He said key ingredients for the successful management of political parties is transparency and accountability and pledged to exercise them to the fullest without fear or favour, irrespective of the situation and condition, adding “when given the mandate I will ensure that all monies meant for campaigns are lodged into a central pool and made available to various constituency executives to trickle to polling station agents and not to Parliamentary Candidates (PC) as done in the past”



He noted that the practice where PC are given wholesale management of funds for campaigns was partly responsible for the party’s failure to maximise votes and win more parliamentary seats in the region and said “when the various constituencies identify their strengths, weaknesses and needs, we can evenly distribute resources to ensure that they make the needed impact that we are all searching for”



Alhaji Achuliwor promised to be available to manage the regional office of the party at all times to make it functional. “You all know that I am on retirement, so the Regional Office will be my office, I will goodbye my family in the morning and tell them I am going to the office like any other effective worker and close at 1700hours as every worker will do”.



For their part some of the Bolgatanga Constituency Executive members acknowledged the party’s potentials in the region to win more votes and seats, and said however that the party had been deprived for quite too long and expressed the hope that should he be given the opportunity to serve, he should operate his office with open door policy and inclusiveness to ensure victory for the party.